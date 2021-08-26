Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $72.59 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $72,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $190.53 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

