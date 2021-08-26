Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.86 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $78,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $28,534,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

SMG opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

