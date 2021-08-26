Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $84.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $84,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

