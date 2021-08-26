Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $89,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $150.38 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $444,600.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,002,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,067 shares of company stock worth $3,970,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

