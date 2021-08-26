ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.7%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 56,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,570,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $882.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ViewRay by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

