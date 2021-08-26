Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of VFF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $822.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

