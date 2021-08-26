Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 38,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,807. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

