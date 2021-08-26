Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

