Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $230.89. 334,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The company has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

