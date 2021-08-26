Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $74,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $555,357,000 after acquiring an additional 183,351 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 36,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.52. 5,843,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The stock has a market cap of $449.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.