Vladimir Shmunis Sells 8,699 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $255.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.78 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.