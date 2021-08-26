vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 224.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of -1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

