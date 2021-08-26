Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) & MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Critical Contrast

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.66% 20.79% 4.97% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

53.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and MedAvail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $139.54 billion 0.30 $456.00 million $4.74 10.26 MedAvail $13.97 million 7.55 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.85

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walgreens Boots Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Walgreens Boots Alliance and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 2 13 2 0 2.00 MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $51.59, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. MedAvail has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats MedAvail on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services. The Retail Pharmacy International segment consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses and optical practices. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment consists of the Alliance Healthcare pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution businesses and an equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

