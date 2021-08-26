Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,274,065. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

