Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,274,065 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $146.95. 152,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $411.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.