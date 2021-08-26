Warp Finance (WARP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $257,883.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $149.10 or 0.00314753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $696,887.68 and $257,883.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

