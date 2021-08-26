Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.