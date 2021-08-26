Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $192,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 49.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 389,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 19,506,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,131. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

