Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.23. 1,657,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.