Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. 2,702,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,251. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,682 shares of company stock worth $4,751,203 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

