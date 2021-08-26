Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,264. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

