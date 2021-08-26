Wedbush Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $52.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

