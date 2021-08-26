Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL) recently:

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$49.67 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of C$25.09 and a 52-week high of C$49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.92.

Get Gildan Activewear Inc alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.