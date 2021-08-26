Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL) recently:
- 8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$49.67 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of C$25.09 and a 52-week high of C$49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.92.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.