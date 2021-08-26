WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $113.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. 218,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in WESCO International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

