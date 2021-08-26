WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $113.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.88.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. 218,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18.
In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in WESCO International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.