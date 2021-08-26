Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 77.6% in the second quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 534,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 660,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,631,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 427,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

