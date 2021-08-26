Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Stock Position Decreased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,080 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

