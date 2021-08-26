WHALE (WHALE) Price Up 70.8% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. WHALE has a market cap of $131.35 million and $11.70 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.94 or 0.00044561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00153460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.08 or 1.00137952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.01026673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.24 or 0.06617783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

