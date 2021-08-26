Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 636.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $223.87 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.