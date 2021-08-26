Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $268.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

