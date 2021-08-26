Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 79,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

