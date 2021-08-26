Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 72,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 190,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 107,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

