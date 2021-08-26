Will Hobman Buys 35,995 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).
Shares of NRR opened at GBX 81.10 ($1.06) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.19. The company has a market cap of £250.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
