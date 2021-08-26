Will Hobman Buys 35,995 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 81.10 ($1.06) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.19. The company has a market cap of £250.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

