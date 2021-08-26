William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.74.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

