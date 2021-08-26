William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.74.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
