William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

