Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM traded up $15.94 on Thursday, hitting $186.68. 173,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,487. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.