WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,693% compared to the typical daily volume of 340 call options.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $74,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

WSC stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.