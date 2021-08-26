WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

