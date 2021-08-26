Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

