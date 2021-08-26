Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Sets New 1-Year High at $293.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 290.60 ($3.80), with a volume of 4757755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.90 ($3.80).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The stock has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

