WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WM Technology in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

