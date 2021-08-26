Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Woodside Petroleum has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $21.47.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

