Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Workday posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.16.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Workday by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Workday by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.07. 59,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,968. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -346.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.16. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.