Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.01

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.01 and last traded at $140.64, with a volume of 1595155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,368,329.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,672 shares of company stock valued at $99,987,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

