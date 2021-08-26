WOWswap Reaches Market Cap of $3.02 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.02 million and $191,348.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $8.79 or 0.00018573 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00157033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.10 or 0.99924802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.47 or 0.01040965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.96 or 0.06455383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

