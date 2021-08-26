Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,754. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.68.

