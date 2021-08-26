Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 553 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $88.32. 54,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

