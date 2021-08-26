Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 589.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 271,371 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 44.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 203,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 62,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.61. 6,272,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

