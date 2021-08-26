Wrapmanager Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded down $16.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,842.46. The company had a trading volume of 741,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,866.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,663.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.