WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WRIT stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 205,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,087. WRIT Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

