Xend Finance (XEND) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $4.26 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00126003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00156679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,272.67 or 1.00455740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01035064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.22 or 0.06435057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

